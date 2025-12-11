Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed rate cut to crude oil

Stock Market today: Indian stock markets are set for a strong Thursday open on December 11, buoyed by upbeat global sentiment and the Federal Reserve’s latest policy move. The Fed delivered its third consecutive 0.25 bps rate cut on Wednesday, trimming its benchmark rate to around 3.6% — the lowest level in nearly three years — while also signaling that further easing may be put on hold.

Asian markets rallied in response to the Fed’s decision, adding to the positive setup for Indian equities.

Gift Nifty futures echoed this optimism, trading near 25,966 — up 131 points, or 0.5%, from the previous close of Nifty futures — pointing to a robust start for the Sensex and Nifty 50.

Back home, the Indian stock market fell for the third session in a row on Wednesday, December 10. The Sensex briefly gained 354 points to hit an intraday high of 85,020.34, but the recovery was short-lived, with the index sliding 629 points from its peak to finish in negative territory. The 30-share index closed 275 points lower at 84,391.27, while the Nifty 50 dropped 82 points to end at 25,758.

Here are key market cues for Sensex and Nifty today: Asian Markets Asian equities advanced on Thursday, mirroring Wall Street’s gains after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell expressed confidence that the US economy will strengthen as the inflationary effects of tariffs ease. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.5% in early trade, supported by tech and financial stocks. Hang Seng futures were up 0.3%, Japan’s Topix edged 0.1% higher, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 9:29 a.m. Tokyo time.

Gift Nifty Today The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a robust start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,966 level, up 131 points or 0.5% from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Wall Street Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected quarter-point rate cut, with investors continuing to bet on further easing even as the central bank signaled a temporary pause. Policymakers said they would wait for clearer signs on the trajectory of the job market and inflation, which “remains somewhat elevated,” before considering additional policy changes.

The S&P 500 rose 46.17 points, or 0.67%, to 6,886.68, coming close to its October 28 record but ultimately falling short. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 497.46 points, or 1.05%, to 48,057.75, while the Nasdaq Composite added 77.67 points, or 0.33%, to finish at 23,654.16.

US Federal Reserve cuts key rate The Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 bps on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive cut, but indicated it may pause further reductions in the coming months. The move pulled the Fed’s key rate down to roughly 3.6% — its lowest level in nearly three years. While lower policy rates generally ease borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, market dynamics also influence how those rates shift.

At a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell noted that after six rate cuts over the past two years, the central bank is now positioned to step back and observe how the labor market and inflation evolve. In their latest quarterly economic projections, Fed officials also signaled they anticipate only one additional rate cut next year.

US Dollar falls The U.S. dollar weakened against major currencies on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely anticipated rate cut but signaled it may pause its easing cycle at the January policy meeting. The dollar slipped 0.8% against the Swiss franc to 0.8000 franc and was down 0.6% at 155.92 versus the Japanese yen.

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1691, while the dollar index — which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and euro — declined 0.6% to 98.66.

India-US trade deal US Representative Bill Huizenga underscored the expanding economic and strategic scope of the India-US partnership, noting rising American business interest and the need for deeper cooperation to ensure Indo-Pacific stability. Speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing, he cited India’s rapid economic growth and said US companies seek a level playing field. He added that a new trade deal under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi would further strengthen ties. The remarks came as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Allison Hooker, who is on a five-day visit to advance strategic and economic cooperation.

Gold Prices Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates, even as policymakers remained divided over the prospect of further easing next year. Spot gold rose 0.3% to USD 4,242.39 per ounce as of 0040 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery gained 1.1% to USD 4,271.30 per ounce. Meanwhile, spot silver gained 0.9% to USD 62.31 per ounce after scaling a record peak of USD 62.67. Year-to-date, silver prices have surged 113%, supported by rising industrial demand, falling inventories, and the metal's inclusion in the U.S. critical minerals list.

Oil prices Oil prices climbed for a second straight session on Thursday after the U.S. seized a sanctioned tanker off Venezuela’s coast, heightening tensions and stoking fears of fresh supply disruptions. Brent crude rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to USD 62.48 a barrel by 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 33 cents, or 0.6%, to USD 58.79.

Two U.S. officials told Reuters that the United States had intercepted a tanker near Venezuela, though they did not identify the vessel or specify the exact location of the Coast Guard–led operation.