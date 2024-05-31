Indian stock market: 9 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP, jobless claims to China PMI
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock indices ended lower overnight weighed down by selling in technology stocks.
Indian stock market: The domestic benchmark equity indices, Senex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Friday tracking mixed global market cues and trends on Gift Nifty.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started