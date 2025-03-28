Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US GDP to record high gold prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets, as fears of trade and tariff war dented investor sentiment.

Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended lower overnight after US President Donald Trump’s latest trade tariff announcement.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market resumed its upward trajectory, with the benchmark indices ending nearly half a percent higher each on March derivatives series expiry day.

The Sensex gained 317.93 points, or 0.41%, to close at 77,606.43, while the Nifty 50 settled 105.10 points, or 0.45%, higher at 23,591.95.

“Nifty 50 held onto its recovery gains amidst fluctuating sentiments influenced by tariff concerns and renewed optimism among foreign institutional investors. Looking ahead, focus shifts to key events including US inflation data and upcoming tariff decisions, with technical indicators highlighting Nifty’s major resistance at the 200-DMA around 24,081,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Friday, following overnight losses on Wall Street on concerns over the upcoming ‘reciprocal tariffs’.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.41%, while the Topix dropped 1.55%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.54%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,758 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Thursday as investors grappled with US President Donald Trump’s latest trade tariff announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.37% to 42,299.70, while the S&P 500 declined 0.33% to end at 5,693.31. The Nasdaq closed 0.53% lower at 17,804.03.

General Motors shares plunged over 7% and Ford share price dropped 3.9%. Aptiv and BorgWarner shares each lost around 5%. Tesla stock price rose 0.4%. Apple share price rallied 1.05%, while Dollar Tree stock jumped 11%.

US GDP US gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an upwardly revised 2.4% annualized rate in the October-to-December period, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its third estimate of fourth-quarter GDP. Growth was previously estimated at a 2.3% pace. The economy grew at a 3.1% rate in the third quarter.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric — the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy — was revised down to 2.6%. The after-tax profits rose 5.9% in the fourth quarter, the most in more than two years.

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits slipped last week, while the jobless rate appeared to have held steady in March. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 224,000 for the week ended March 22. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.

The US economy expanded at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously estimated amid a robust increase in corporate profits.

Gold Prices Gold prices hit a record high on safe-haven demand amid concerns over a global trade war. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,061.72 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $3,063.20 earlier in the session. Bullion is up 1.3% so far this week. US gold futures gained 0.4% to $3,073.10.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy on Friday

Tokyo Inflation Core consumer inflation in Japan’s capital stayed above the central bank’s target and accelerated in March. The Tokyo consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 2.4% in March from a year earlier, faster than a median market forecast for a 2.2% increase. It accelerated from a 2.2% gain in February, Reuters reported. A separate index for Tokyo that strips away both fresh food and fuel costs rose 2.2% in March from a year earlier after a 1.9% rise in February.

Dollar The dollar was headed for a steady week on Friday and a quarterly loss next week. The euro, at just below $1.08, was headed for its largest quarterly rise in more than a year, gaining more than 4% since the start of 2025, Reuters reported. The yen was marginally firmer and set for a quarterly gain just under 4%, at 151.19 per dollar. Sterling was steady at $1.2943.

(With inputs from Reuters)