Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation data to gold prices

Indian stock market: The benchmark indices of the domestic equity market, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open mixed on Thursday, amid mixed signals from global markets.

Asian markets edged lower on Thursday for the first time in five sessions, meanwhile, US markets closed in a positive note.

On Wednesday, The Indian stock market closed on a positive note supported by mostly favorable global signals indicating reduced geopolitical tensions. The Sensex gained 182 points, or 0.22%, to settle at 81,330.56, while the Nifty 50 advanced 89 points, or 0.36%, ending at 24,666.90.

“Markets traded within a narrow range following Tuesday’s dip but managed to close slightly higher. The session began on a positive note, supported by encouraging factors such as easing retail inflation and stable global cues. However, the absence of sustained buying interest and a mixed performance among heavyweight stocks limited further gains as the day progressed. Eventually, the Nifty closed at 24,666.90, up by 0.36%. Most key sectors contributed to the up move, with the exception of banking. Notably, metal, realty, and energy sectors were among the top performers. The broader markets also witnessed strong interest, with both midcap and smallcap indices gaining over 1%,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asiabn markets declined on Thursday, pulling back after mostly rising in the previous session due to a slight thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.90%, and the Topix index slid 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.29%, while the Kosdaq, which tracks smaller-cap stocks, dipped 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.24%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 0.42%, and China’s CSI 300 remained largely unchanged.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty opened around 24,767 level, a premium of nearly 42 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

