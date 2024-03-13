Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US inflation to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,459 level, a premium of over 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open higher on Wednesday tracking positive global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started