Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US-Japan Trade Deal to Nikkei’s rally

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday, following upbeat global market cues.
Asian markets traded higher after the US-Japan trade deal, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, with the S&P 500 posting record-high close.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices ended the volatile session on a flat note with negative bias.
The Sensex fell 13.53 points, or 0.02%, to close at 82,186.81, while the Nifty 50 settled 29.80 points, or 0.12%, lower at 25,060.90.
“The market continues to lack clear direction amid mixed earnings announcements and muted global cues. Traders should adopt a hedged approach and focus on fundamentally strong counters, with an emphasis on earnings performance,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:
Asian markets traded higher after US President Donald Trump announced a “massive” trade deal with Japan.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2%, while the Topix rallied 1.87%. Toyota, Nissan, Honda and other Japanese auto stocks surged after the US-Japan trade deal. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.89% and the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.22% higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.
Gift Nifty was trading around 25,162 level, a premium of nearly 68 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 eking out a record-high close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.40% to 44,502.44, while the S&P 500 added 0.06% to end at 6,309.62. The Nasdaq closed 0.39% lower at 20,892.69,
Tesla share price gained 1.1%, Nvidia share price declined 2.54%, Meta Platforms and Microsoft shares lost about 1% and Alphabet stock price rose 0.65%. RTX stock price declined 1.6%, GM Motors shares tumbled 8.1%, while Ford Motor stock price fell about 1%. Lockheed Martin shares tumbled almost 11%
President Donald Trump said the US and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a lower 15% tariff that will be levied on US imports from the country, including autos, Reuters reported. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal would include $550 billion of Japanese investments in the United States. Reports said that US auto tariffs were lowered to 15% from the current 25%.
The Union Cabinet approved the free trade agreement with the United Kingdom, news agency PTI reported. The pact, described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “landmark deal,” will be signed during his visit to London this week. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will accompany Modi.
Gold prices rose to a more than five-week peak, supported by a softer US dollar and lower Treasury yields. Spot gold price was steady at $3,430.19 per ounce, after hitting its highest since June 16 earlier in the session. US gold futures were flat at $3,443.30.
Crude oil prices steadied after the US-Japan trade deal and a poll that showed US crude stockpiles fell last week. Brent crude futures rose 0.48% to $68.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.51% to $65.64 per barrel.
The dollar was on a shaky footing against the yen. The dollar was largely flat at 146.61 yen, having slid 0.5% in the previous session. The euro stood at $1.1739, down 0.1%. Sterling was little changed at $1.35235, off 0.1%. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was little changed at 97.430 after a three-day decline.
