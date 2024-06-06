Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Private Payrolls to Nvidia shares
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,680 level, a premium of nearly 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Thursday led by positive global cues.
