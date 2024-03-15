Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US producer prices to oil price rally
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,130 level, a discount of over 100 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open lower on Friday following weakness in global markets.
