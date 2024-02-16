Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US retail sales to spike in oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,088 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 22,015, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are likely to open on a positive note Friday tracking gains in global markets.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message