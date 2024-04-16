Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US tech stocks selloff to bond yields
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,185 level, a discount of nearly 180 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to extend losses and open lower on Tuesday amid weak global market cues on heightened worries over the Iran-Israel conflict.
