Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed overnight - Gift Nifty, Trump tariffs, Q1 earnings to Gold prices.

Indian stock market: Indian key benchmarks - Sensex and Nifty 50 - are likely to open on a lower note on Monday, July 14, amid mixed global cues.

Asian markets traded mix on Monday, meanwhile, US stock indices - S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - closed in red.

On Friday, the Indian stock market closed sharply lower, with Sensex dropped 690 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 82,500.47, while the Nifty 50 fell 205 points, or 0.81 per cent, ending at 25,149.85.

“Markets traded under pressure on Friday and lost over half a percent, dragged down by weak cues. The session began on a negative note following disappointing results from IT major TCS, which further worsened due to profit-taking in heavyweight stocks across other sectors. On the sectoral front, all key indices ended in the red, except the defensives—FMCG and pharma. IT, auto, and realty were among the top losers. The broader indices also came under pressure, each declining by nearly a percent,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today: Asian Markets Asia-Pacific markets began the week on a mix note Monday, as investors reacted to the 30% tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on the European Union and Mexico over the weekend.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.33%, and the broader Topix index edged down 0.21%.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Hong Kong markets opened slightly higher despite mixed trading across the region. By 9:40 a.m. local time, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.14%, and China's CSI 300 rose 0.16%.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.22%, while the Kosdaq, focused on smaller-cap stocks, inched up 0.19%.

Gift Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,179 level, a discount of nearly 12.5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street Futures on Wall Street are extending Friday's decline, with investors booking profits at higher levels amid growing trade uncertainties. Dow futures are down by 200 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures have slipped 30 and 100 points, respectively.

Trump's tariff Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump stated that the European Union and Mexico would face 30% tariffs if improved trade agreements are not reached by August 1.

In reaction, the EU has paused its planned countermeasures to allow negotiations to proceed, while Mexico remains optimistic that it will avoid the tariffs, citing ongoing discussions with the Trump administration. Goods compliant with the USMCA agreement will be exempt from these additional tariffs.

Q1 earnings The earnings season for the June quarter 2025 has kicked in with a busy schedule featuring results from major companies such as HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Wipro, JSW Steel, L&T Finance, and HDFC Bank, among others.

Gold prices Gold prices surged to a three-week high on Monday, driven by increased safe-haven demand following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to levy a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico.

As of 0134 GMT, spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,361.19 per ounce, after reaching its highest level since June 23 earlier in the session. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures advanced 0.4% to $3,376.

Crude Oil prices Oil prices edged up on Monday, building on Friday’s more than 2% gains, as investors monitored potential new U.S. sanctions on Russia that could impact global supply. However, the increase was capped by rising Saudi production and lingering uncertainty over tariffs.

Brent crude futures inched up by 8 cents to $70.44 a barrel as of 0011 GMT, following a 2.51% rise on Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 5 cents to $68.50 after a 2.82% jump in the previous session.

U.S. Dollar U.S. Dollar gained 0.3 per cent in Trump's tariff announcement. The US Dollar index is back at the 98 mark.

(With inputs from agencies)