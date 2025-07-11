Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed overnight - Gift Nifty, Trump tariffs, TCS Q1 results to Bitcoin prices

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Friday, following mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs.

On Thursday, Indian stock market indices extended losses to the second consecutive session, with the benchmark Nifty 50 closing below 25,400 level.

The Sensex declined 345.80 points, or 0.41%, to close at 83,190.28, while the Nifty 50 settled 120.85 points, or 0.47%, lower at 25,355.25.

“With the earnings season underway, stock-specific opportunities are likely to emerge on both sides, so participants should align their positions accordingly,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher after Wall Street indices posted record closing highs overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained was flat, while the Topix gained 0.41%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.19% and the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,277 level, a discount of nearly 144 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite posting record closing highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 192.34 points, or 0.43%, to 44,650.64, while the S&P 500 rose 17.20 points, or 0.27%, to 6,280.46. The Nasdaq Composite closed 19.33 points, or 0.09%, higher at 20,630.67.

Nvidia share price rose 0.7% and closed above the $4 trillion valuation milestone for the first time, while Tesla stock price rallied 4.7%. Delta shares gained 12%, United Airlines share price jumped 14.3% and American Airlines stock price surged 12.7%.

Trump Tariffs US President Donald Trump said the United States would impose a 35% tariff on imports from Canada next month and planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most other trade partners.

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell to a seven-week low last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped for a fourth straight week in the week ending July 5, falling by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 235,000 claims for the latest week.

TCS Q1 Results Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY26 grew 4.38% to ₹12,760 crore from ₹12,224 crore in the previous quarter ended March 2025. TCS consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 decreased 1.6% to ₹63,437 crore from ₹64,479 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue in dollar terms dropped 0.6% to $7,421 million from $7,465 million.

At the operational level, EBIT during the June quarter declined 0.6% QoQ to ₹15,514 crore, while EBIT margin expanded by 30 bps to 24.5% from 24.2%, QoQ. TCS board declared an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share.

Bitcoin Prices Bitcoin rallied to all-time highs led by demand from institutional investors. The world’s largest cryptocurrency rose to a peak of $116,608.78. It was last up 4.01% at $115,561.07. Ethereum price gained 6.02% to $2,932.86.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices steadied following a 2% drop in the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 0.34% to $68.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.47% to $66.88 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)