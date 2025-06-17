Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Israel-Iran war to India unemployment rate

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a tepid note on Tuesday amid mixed cues from global peers as investors watch out for developments in the Israel-Iran war.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, with the Nasdaq registering its biggest daily percentage gain since May 27.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains led by buying across sectors, snapping its two-day losing streak.

The Sensex rallied 677.55 points, or 0.84%, to close at 81,796.15, while the Nifty 50 settled 227.90 points, or 0.92%, higher at 24,946.50.

“The market’s resilience amid lingering geopolitical tensions is encouraging. However, participants should remain cautious and not get carried away by a single-day rebound, especially as the index approaches the upper band of its current consolidation range, i.e., the 25,000 – 25,200 zone. We recommend maintaining a stock-specific trading approach, given the mixed trends across sectors, with a preference for relatively less volatile counters,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed Tuesday ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.21%, while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.29%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.17%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,970 level, a discount of nearly 26 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Monday amid signs of de-escalation in the Israel-Iran war after Iran called on US President Donald Trump to force a ceasefire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 317.30 points, or 0.75%, to 42,515.09, while the S&P 500 rallied 56.14 points, or 0.94%, to 6,033.11. The Nasdaq Composite closed 294.39 points, or 1.52%, higher at 19,701.21.

Nvidia share price rallied 1.92%, Advanced Micro Devices shares surged 8.81%, while Tesla share price gained 1.17%. UPS and FedEx shares rose 1.1%. Sarepta Therapeutics stock price plummeted 42.1% and US Steel shares jumped 5.1%.

Israel-Iran War Iran called on US President Donald Trump to force Israel to cease fire to end the aerial war, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Trump said he will soon be back in Washington from the G7 summit due to the situation in the Middle East. Earlier in the day, Trump posted an ominous message urging “everyone” to evacuate the Iranian capital of Tehran.

India Unemployment Rate India’s unemployment rate rose to 5.6% in May from 5.1% in April, partly due to a drop in farm activity. This second monthly release of India’s labour force data covering both urban and rural areas showed that the pace of joblessness among females was higher at 5.8% compared to 5.6% in males at the country level in May 2025.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices surged as Iran-Israel tension intensified and Trump urged “everyone” to evacuate Tehran. Brent crude futures rose 1.58% to $74.39 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.56% to $72.89.

Gold Price Today Gold prices rebounded on safe-haven demand, while investors looked forward to the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome this week. Spot gold price rose 0.5% to $3,399.90 an ounce, after dropping more than 1% in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $3,419.20.

Dollar The US dollar firmed slightly though most currencies held tight ranges. The US dollar index rose marginally to 98.23 against a basket of currencies. The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1545, while sterling eased 0.09% to $1.3563. The Japanese yen edged higher to 144.70 per dollar ahead of Bank of Japan’s policy.

(With inputs from Reuters)