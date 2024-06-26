Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia shares to US consumer confidence
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,700 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday tracking a mixed trend in global peers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started