Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US jobless claims to SEBI board decisions
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,175 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to extend rally and open higher on Friday tracking positive momentum in global peers.
