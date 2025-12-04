Indian stock market: 8 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, US private payrolls to Japanese bond yields

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday amid mixed cues from global markets.

Advertisement

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher overnight, on rising bets of interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next week.

Market participants will watch out for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day state visit to India beginning today, 4 December 2025. Focus will be on the outcomes of the bilateral talks between Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and any significant agreements that may be reached on the defence front.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market indices ended lower, registering their fourth straight session of fall, amid weakness in rupee.

The Sensex eased 31.46 points, or 0.04%, to close at 85,106.81, while the Nifty 50 settled 46.20 points, or 0.18%, lower at 25,986.00.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stock market today: Eight stocks to buy and sell on Thursday

“In the near term, we expect markets to trade range-bound, tracking currency trends, RBI monetary policy cues, and developments on the trade negotiation front,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday, following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.62%, and the Topix index gained 0.33%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.93%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.12%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 26,093 level, a discount of nearly 43 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Advertisement

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Wednesday, as a flurry of economic data raised expectations for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 408.44 points, or 0.86%, to 47,882.90, while the S&P 500 gained 20.35 points, or 0.30%, to 6,849.72. The Nasdaq Composite closed 40.42 points, or 0.17%, higher at 23,454.09.

Nvidia share price declined 1.03%, Microsoft shares fell 2.5%, AMD stock price rose 1.1%, while Tesla stock price jumped 4.08%. Marvell Technology shares surged 7.9%, Microchip Technology share price spiked 12.2% and American Eagle Outfitters shares jumped 15.1%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US Private Payrolls US private payrolls posted their biggest drop in more than two and a half years in November. Private employment decreased by 32,000 jobs last month, the most since March 2023, after an upwardly revised increase of 47,000 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment would rise by 10,000 jobs after a previously reported rebound of 42,000 in October.

Advertisement

US Services PMI The US services sector activity held steady in November. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was little changed at 52.6 last month from 52.4 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the services PMI slipping to 52.1.

Japanese Bond Yields Yields on 30-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) rose to a record high ahead of an auction of the debt. The 30-year JGB yield climbed to an unprecedented 3.445%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 1.5 basis points (bps) to 1.905%, the highest since July 2007. The 20-year yield reached 2.94%, the highest since June 1999, and the five-year yield rose 1 bp to 1.395%.

Dollar The US dollar hit a five-week low. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.4% at 98.878, falling for a ninth consecutive session to its lowest level since October 29. The Chinese yuan held steady in offshore trading and was last trading flat at 7.056 yuan.

Advertisement

Gold Prices Gold prices traded higher amid rising US Fed rate cut hopes. Gold price was 0.2% higher at $4,213.38 per ounce, while silver was trading up 0.1% at $58.5415 per ounce, extending gains that saw the metal hit a record high of $58.98 on Wednesday into a ninth consecutive day.