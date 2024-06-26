Indian stock market adds over $1 trillion to mcap in 6 months, Nifty 50 up 6% in June; What's fueling the rally?
Nifty has hit record highs in eight out of 11 sessions and gained about six per cent in June so far, on course for its best month this year.
India—the fifth largest equity market in the world—has added more than $1 trillion to its market capitalisation (mcap) over the last six months with the domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 reaching fresh record highs over robust macroeconomic indicators and bullish investor's sentiments.
