Indian stock market all set for an election rally. Know why
There is a possibility of high volatility as FIIs are in a sell-off mode, FII outflows in Asia are increasing, and selling in India is at highest level.
Against the backdrop of a provisional budget lacking growth-oriented objectives, the rather conservative 11% augmentation in capital expenditure, in contrast to the revised target of 28%, may not engender widespread optimism. However, it has set off the market for the next rally in anticipation of the final show on the July budget. This is attributed to the authoritative tone and narrative of the statements, which convey a firm grip on economic matters and a commitment to implementing forward-looking measures. Notably, the market exhibits growing confidence in the current government's electoral prospects, fostering expectations of a heightened focus on capital expenditure in the coming years.
