Indian stock market: April F&O series ends with modest gains, offering limited arbitrage gains
Indian stock market: Nifty concluded the April F&O series with steady gains of over a per cent, indicating a stable market environment that offered limited gains for arbitrageurs.
Indian stock market: Nifty concluded the April F&O (futures and options) series with steady gains of over a per cent, indicating a stable market environment, offering limited gains for arbitrageurs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started