Indian Stock Market at record highs. Sectors and stocks that experts are betting on
Stock Market today- Indian Stock Market gained and indices hit record highs for second straight day. Analysts remain positive of domestic focused stocks. PSU banks and PSU stocks in power, energy, defence, cap goods, NBFCs, as- well-as sectors as real estate and Cement are where experts see value.
As the Indian Stock Markets scaled record highs for the second day in a row and post state election result rally continued on Tuesday, experts are betting on domestic focused sectors and stocks.
