Indian stock market: BEL to HAL — Why defence stocks will be in focus on Monday?
Indian stock market to focus on defense stocks post DAC meeting allocating ₹80,000 crore order. Experts foresee value buying for defense companies with strong CAPEX on Monday
Indian stock market: Following the Defense Acquisition Council’s (DAC) meeting held on Friday to disburse the ₹80,000 crore order, defence stocks in India are expected to remain in focus on Monday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started