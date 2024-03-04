Indian stock market: Can small, midcaps continue to rally amid high volatility?

Can small, midcaps continue to rally amid high volatility or time to reduce exposure? Find out answers here
The buoyance of the broad market has continued to be robust in CY24. However, maintaining this enthusiasm seems challenging. Retail investors may have to reduce their exposure to mid-cap stocks, says Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial
As a customary trend, mid-cap stocks in India typically trade at a premium compared to large-cap stocks, driven by their perceived growth potential and sustained demand from domestic investors. Over the past decade, basket of the top 100 mid-cap stocks has consistently commanded an average premium of 17% over the top 50 large-cap stocks. The lowest discount level was recorded at -9% during the pandemic-induced economic slowdown. This month, the premium peaked at 38%, currently settling at sub-30%, 1.65 times 10yrs average.
