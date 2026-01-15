Stock market closure for a local municipal election reflects poor planning: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

The Indian stock exchanges- the BSE and the NSE- are closed today, i.e. Thursday, January 15, due to a public holiday in Maharashtra for local body elections. While holidays are a routine administrative decision, fairly on expected lines, Zerodha's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nithin Kamath, believes the stock market holiday for the local municipal election shows poor planning.

Kamath wrote on social media that even as Indian stock exchanges have international linkages, their closure for a local municipal election reflects poor planning and a serious lack of appreciation for second-order effects, or the indirect, follow-on consequences.

"Indian stock exchanges are closed today for Mumbai's municipal elections. The fact that our exchanges, which have international linkages, are shut down for a local municipal election shows poor planning and a serious lack of appreciation for second-order effects," Kamath wrote on X.

"The holiday exists because no one who matters has any incentive to oppose the market holiday. It also tells you how far we have to go before global investors take us seriously," Kamath added.

While Kamath’s take on the stock market holiday for civic polls does not undermine the importance of elections or civic participation, it highlights the system’s blunt response to such events rather than targeted solutions and the need for better planning.

Kamath’s views on the stock market holiday attracted responses from a large number of social media users.

Chander Bhatia, the co-founder and chief investment officer of Seers Fund Management Pvt. LTD responded that the stock market closure due to the Municipal elections in Maharashtra is "truly disappointing."

"Our markets are not local markets; they have exposure to FPIs, sovereign funds, various global investors, investors from across the country, and so on. The government should have given half-day leave to all the employees to vote, and the rest of the employees would have taken care of smooth functioning," Bhatia responded to Kamath’s post on X.

However, some respondents also pointed out that the Indian stock market remains open on several occasions when many foreign markets are closed, such as on New Year's Day. Stock exchanges worldwide follow their local holiday calendars.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the stock market holiday calendar, there are 16 market holidays in 2026. After January 15, the next trading holiday this month falls on January 26 for Republic Day.

There are three trading holidays in March, followed by two each in April and May.

June and September have one stock market holiday each, while October and November have two market holidays each. December will have one stock market holiday. Additionally, there are four stock market holidays that fall over the weekends.