Bulls may struggle to protect crucial 22,800 support level amid persistent foreign outflows
Summary
- Market analysts anticipate continued corrective pressure on the stock markets this week, with the critical support level of 22,800 likely to be breached as foreign investors continue selling.
- Nifty 50 has declined 13% from its peak, with sectors like Realty and Oil & Gas facing significant losses.
The corrective phase of India’s stock markets is expected to continue this week, with bulls fighting hard to protect the strong support of 22,800 points amid continued outflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), say market analysts.