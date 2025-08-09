Indian stock market data on Perplexity Comet? Aravind Srinivas, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath tease collaboration

A quick exchange between Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas turned out to be an impending collaboration between the finance and AI companies, with Indian stock markets potentially featuring on Perplexity comment.

Taking note of a suggestion on X, Aravind Srinivas tagged Nikhil Kamath and wrote, “Should we? @nikhilkamathcio”.

He received a prompt reply from the Zerodha boss, showing his eagerness.

“Absolutely, setting up a call for Monday...” he replied.

The suggestion came from an X account Prudent AI.

“Why don't @perplexity_ai team up with @zerodhaonline and add Indian stock markets to the Comet finance page,” the user suggested, turning heads of both the executives of the companies.

Zerodha-Perplexity collaboration on the cards? While nothing has been finalised yet, the conversation between Nikhil Kamath and Aravind Srinivas does instill hopes of a Zerodha Perplexity collaboration soon.

The chances of the two platforms joining hands will depend on if the two executives actually go on with the call and discuss the potential of a deal between their companies.

The collaboration can integrate Indian stock market data into Comet, Perplexity’s new AI-native browser.

Launched in July by Perplexity, Comet blends web browsing with real-time AI assistance, which can read, summarise and act on live data, making it perfect for stock market tracking.

“Comet transforms entire browsing sessions into single, seamless interactions, collapsing complex workflows into fluid conversations,” its website mentions.

The facility is available for Perplexity Max customers. “Invite-only access will roll out slowly to our waitlist over the summer. New users will also receive a limited number of invites to share,” Perplexity said in July.

Meanwhile, Zerodha is India's largest stock broking platform with more than 12 million active clients.

A potential collaboration of the two companies could be beneficial for Zerodha, which could gain more users by embedding live market data into Comet’s interface.