Indian Stock Market: Exit polls sentimental positive for capex stocks, says Jefferies; likes TVS, Coal India, ONGC, ACC
Jefferies is of the view that the potential reversal of the foreign institutional investors (FII) can favour largecap stocks like private banks and Reliance Industries.
The Indian stock market is likely to see a sharp rally on Monday as investors cheer the exit polls that suggest the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government may retain power for the rare third consecutive time with a comfortable majority.
