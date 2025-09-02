Indian stock market extends gains: Nifty 50 above 24,700, Sensex up 900 points in 2 days. Is the Trump tariff fear over?

Indian stock market benchmarks traded with decent gains on Tuesday (September 2), rising for the second consecutive session, as sentiment stayed upbeat on the back of healthy domestic macro data, expectations of a US Fed rate cut, and optimism that GST rationalisation will boost consumption and accelerate India’s economic growth.

Advertisement

The Sensex has gained over 900 points in two days, while the Nifty 50 has reclaimed the 24,700 level. Around 11 AM on Tuesday, the Sensex was 355 points, or 0.44 per cent, up at 80,719, while the Nifty 50 was 114 points, or 0.46 per cent, up at 24,739.

Why is the Indian stock market rising? There are five key factors that seem to be behind the rise in the Indian stock market:

1. Strong macro boost The fresh positivity in the domestic market can be attributed to India's strong Q1FY26 GDP numbers, which clocked a 7.8 per cent in the June quarter from 7.4 per cent in the previous three-month period.

On the other hand, the country's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in over 17 years in August, driven by stronger alignment between supply and demand.

Advertisement

The goods and services tax (GST) in August stood at ₹1.86 trillion, up 6.5 per cent year-on-year.

The outlook for economic growth remains strong, supported by lower inflation, a healthy monsoon, prospects of further RBI rate cuts, and expectations of increased consumption driven by income tax relief and GST rationalisation.

"India’s Q1 GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, exceeding projections, has reinforced investor confidence in the economy’s resilience amid global uncertainties. Expectations of GST rationalisation at the upcoming council meeting continue to bolster sentiment, supporting discretionary consumption," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

According to a report by the Bank of Baroda, India's economy is projected to expand by 6.5 per cent in FY26, driven by steady domestic momentum.

Advertisement

The eyes are on the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meeting on September 3-4, which may clear the way for moving to a two-slab taxation of 5 and 18 per cent.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar