Nifty may scale new peaks in 12-18 months as valuations turn attractive: Nuvama AMC's Nikhil Ranka
Summary
Despite $30 billion in outflows, Nikhil Ranka, CIO-equity alternatives at Nuvama Asset Management, believes the worst of FII selling is over, and the Nifty is primed for a recovery within the next year.
The Nifty 50 could touch fresh highs over the next 12-18 months as valuations hover below long-term averages and foreign selling shows signs of easing, said Nikhil Ranka, chief investment officer (CIO)-equity alternatives at Nuvama Asset Management.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story