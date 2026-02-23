The Nifty IT Index is down 21% in the last year and has fallen 17% in the last month. How are you viewing the crash in IT stocks across the globe?

There is a clear belief amongst market participants that there will be a reduction in the man-hour effort required for IT services. If you see the current model of IT services, it is a per man hour billing that happens for almost 70% of the projects, now because of AI, if a particular project initially needed 100 hours of work and today that is getting down to say 30 hours, then obviously there is a deflation in terms of the effort that is required and hence lower revenue potential. Whether the equivalent budget will go into newer projects and expand the addressable market to that extent is difficult to predict at this time.