Indian stock market: Foreign investors looking for meaningful correction to invest – Kotak Equities
According to Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Head, Kotak Institutional Equities, foreign investors are looking to buy more Indian stocks, however, looking for meaning correction in the Indian market.
Foreign investors interest in India has in India is on the rise; however, they are vigilantly monitoring valuations to identify an opportune entry point.
