Indian stock market: Gift Nifty indicates gap-down opening on April 12 after US inflation dispels Fed rate cut hopes
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty is currently more than 200 points lower which indicates a gap-down opening for Nifty 50 on Friday, April 12.
The Indian stock market is likely to open in the red tomorrow (April 12, 2024) after the March inflation data in US beat Wall Street expectations and diminished rate cut hopes by the US Federal Reserve in June. Several stock market analysts maintain a bearish view for tomorrow' market movement as concerns over global economic uncertainties and volatility due to the onset of January-March quarter results of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) may weigh on market sentiments.
