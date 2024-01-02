Indian stock market has more upside potential despite fair valuations, says Motilal Oswal; ITC, SBI among top picks
Indian stock market rally was driven by robust macro and micro factors, rebound in foreign fund inflows, strong domestic investors’ participation, alleviating concerns on political continuity, solid corporate earnings, and expectation of improving liquidity going ahead.
The Indian stock market remained resilient in the year 2023 amid weak global macros, rising interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainties. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 clocked eight successive years of positive returns and surged around 20% last year.
