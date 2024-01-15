Indian stock market: Here are 6 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, inflation to Q3 results
Indian stock market: Asian markets are trading mostly mixed after US stock market ended on a flat range-bound note on January 13 following mixed bank earnings offset cooler-than-expected inflation news that buoyed hopes for interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected top open Monday's trading session with caution, influenced by a blend of global market signals. Investors will closely observe the domestic corporate earnings for insights into the performance during the December 2023 quarter.
