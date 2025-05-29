Returns trump valuations: Are these stocks screaming a buy?

Take telecom giant Bharti Airtel, the standout large-cap performer in this group. Its P/E dropped sharply from 139x to 56x, yet the stock gained 35% over the year. The real driver? A tripling in EPS (excluding one-offs or exceptional gains), from ₹11 in FY24 to ₹35 in FY25. The company’s EPS is projected to rise further to ₹69.23 by FY27, even as the P/E is expected to fall to 26.86x, as per Bloomberg estimates.