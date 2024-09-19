Indian stock market hits all-time high after outsized Fed rate cut

Mumbai: The Indian stock market hit at an all-time high on Thursday mornings, hours after the US Fed delivered a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate cut. At 9.20 am the Nifty was up 0.68% at 25,551.65 and the Sensex was up 0.71% at 83,542.65.

Overnight, the Dow Jones had initially jumped after Wednesday's cut before erasing 479 points from its intraday high to close a quarter of a percentage point lower at 41,503.10. Dow Jones active futures were also up almost 0.5% on Thursday morning, indicating a higher opening for the bellwether US index.

Some analysts said markets had generally expected a 25-50 bps cut in the FFR (federal funds rate) and that there would be profit-booking. However, others said the rate cut would be positive for emerging markets such as India, which could attract greater foreign inflows over time.

"Rate sensitives like realty, autos and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) will benefit as the US Fed move could have a bearing on other global central banks," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

So far this year, FIIs have pumped ₹73,782 crore into Indian stocks while DIIs have net invested ₹3.2 trillion. The Nifty 50 index has delivered a 16% return from the start of the general elections on 4 June to 18 September.

However, Sanjeev Prasad, MD & co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities Prasad advised caution as he found large caps to be “overvalued”, small and mid caps "highly overvalued” and micro caps "supervalued." Within the large cap space, he said select banks were the only place where there was value to be found.

Indeed, the Nifty's current price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 23.08 times is above its historic average of 21.42 while that of the Sensex stands at 23.50 times against the historic average of 22.42.

"We expect inflows into emerging markets to pick up post the Fed rate cut," said market expert Ajay Bagga. "In anticipation [of the cut] we have seen good inflows into India and SE Asia in September. India is seeing a 20% share of the MSCI Emerging Market Index flows and has been an underweight market so far. We expect more FII inflows going ahead."

"There will be a knock-on effect of the Fed rate cut on global central banks as well. We expect RBI to start rate cuts by December and to cut rates by 75 basis points over the next 12 months,, which will benefit domestic cyclicals from financials to real estate and autos," he added.