Stock market holiday: On account of Good Friday 2024, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 29th March 2024 i.e. today. So, the Indian stock market today will remain closed for the entire session and now it will resume trading on Monday at its usual timings. This means, there will be no action taking place at the BSE and NSE today. According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2024 , NSE and BSE will remain closed on 29th March 2024 for the Good Friday festival.

According to the full list of stock market holidays 2024, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for the Good Friday 2024 festival celebration.

Is Commodity market open today?

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in both sessions. This means there will be no trading activity taking place at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX).

Stock market holidays in March 2024

As per the list of stock market holidays 2024, there were three training holidays announced in March — 8th (Mahashivratri), 25th (Holi), and 29th (Good Friday). So, today is the last stock market holiday falling in March 2024. The next stock market holiday will fall on 11th April 2024 for Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid. In April, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 11th April 2024 and 17th April 2024 (Ram Navami). So, there will be two stock market holidays in April 2024.

Stock market timing

On a normal trade session, the Indian stock market opens at 9:15 AM and trading activities at NSE and BSE continue till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM.

In the commodity segment, trading at MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 AM. Trading in the commodity segment takes place in two sessions — morning and evening sessions. Morning commodity market sessions begin at 9:00 AM and end at evening 5:00 PM whereas evening sessions begin at 5:00 PM and end at 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM, depending upon the guideline issued by the market bodies. Currently, the evening session of the commodity market ends at 11:30 PM.

