Indian stock market holiday: NSE, BSE shut today on account of Good Friday
After Good Friday, the next stock market holiday will fall on 11th April for Ramadan Eid 2024
Stock market holiday: On account of Good Friday 2024, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 29th March 2024 i.e. today. So, the Indian stock market today will remain closed for the entire session and now it will resume trading on Monday at its usual timings. This means, there will be no action taking place at the BSE and NSE today. According to the list of stock market holidays in March 2024, NSE and BSE will remain closed on 29th March 2024 for the Good Friday festival.
