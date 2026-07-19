Indian stock market: How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week amid global tech sell-off?

Indian stock market: Indian equity markets closed the week on a strong note, extending their recovery despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, higher crude oil prices, and lingering uncertainty over the global interest-rate outlook.

The benchmark indices ended the week on a strong note, with the Nifty 50 rising about 0.53% to close at 24,334.30, while the Sensex climbed nearly 0.75% to settle at 78,151.45. However, the broader market saw some profit-taking following its recent rally, as both the Midcap and Smallcap indices finished the week slightly lower.

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Global technology stocks remained under pressure, with US markets witnessing a steep selloff on Friday. Semiconductor stocks bore the brunt of the decline, pulling the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index over 20% below its record high reached in June, officially placing the index in bear market territory.

Stock market outlook for next week According to Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart, global developments are expected to play a crucial role in determining market direction.

“Investors will closely monitor geopolitical developments in the Middle East, as any escalation in tensions could trigger volatility in crude oil prices and dampen overall market sentiment. Additionally, movements in the US Dollar Index (DXY), US Treasury bond yields, FII and DII money flows, and key US macroeconomic data releases will remain important factors influencing global risk appetite and foreign investment flows into emerging markets, including India,” Gour said.

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He further noted that on the domestic front, the earnings season will remain the key market driver. Major private banks including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank announced their quarterly results on 18 July 2026, and their management commentary and business outlook will be closely tracked for cues on credit growth, asset quality, and the overall banking sector outlook.

Furthermore, several heavyweight companies including UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Nestlé India, Infosys, and Shriram Finance are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings between 20 and 24 July 2026, which could lead to stock and sector-specific volatility. Investors will also keep a close watch on the progress of the southwest monsoon, as any delay or uneven rainfall may raise concerns over agricultural output, rural demand, and food inflation, he added.

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Stock market trading strategy Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, recommended investors to continue to focus on fundamentally strong companies with robust earnings visibility, and improving relative strength rather than chasing momentum-driven rallies.

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Mishra highlighted that among sectors, banking, financial services, information technology, capital goods, infrastructure, defence, and select healthcare stocks appear suitable. At the same time, a selective approach is advisable in sectors directly impacted by crude oil price volatility and global macroeconomic uncertainty.

“While the medium-term outlook remains positive, benchmark indices approaching important resistance levels, still offering opportunities to gradually accumulate quality stocks on meaningful declines rather than aggressively chasing higher prices,” he said.

Key technical levels to watch out for next week - Sensex On the Sensex outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, said that index witnessed steady buying interest through Friday's session and remained resilient after reclaiming key short-term levels. From a technical perspective, the 78,400–78,600 zone is likely to act as the immediate resistance area. A sustained breakout above this band could reinforce bullish momentum and pave the way for an advance towards the 79,000–79,200 region.

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“On the downside, the 77,600–77,300 zone is expected to provide immediate support, followed by the 77,000 psychological level, which remains a crucial support area. Holding above these levels will be important to preserve the ongoing recovery structure, while a decisive break below 77,000 could trigger renewed profit booking and drag the index towards the 76,700–76,500 region. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains constructive,” Ponmudi said.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that the index has once again approached the critical 24,400–24,500 resistance band, which is reinforced by a major horizontal supply zone and the 100-week Moving Average (24,490). This confluence represents the primary hurdle for the index, and a decisive breakout above this zone would be required to confirm a resumption of the broader uptrend.

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“On the downside, the 23,800 region continues to remain a structurally important support area. The presence of the 20-week Moving Average around this zone enhances its significance as a medium-term demand base, where buying interest is expected to emerge on corrective declines,” said Ojha.

Bank Nifty Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, Ojha added that the index has confirmed a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase around the 200-day Simple Moving Average (200-DMA), placed near 57,357. The sustained move above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level further strengthens the bullish setup, indicating that the recent corrective phase has likely run its course and the primary uptrend is back in force.

“Going ahead, 57,000 remains the immediate support and a crucial level to monitor. As long as Bank Nifty sustains above this threshold, the bias is expected to remain decisively positive, with the index likely to retest its record highs and gradually advance towards the 60,000–60,500 zone over the coming weeks. Any interim decline towards the support area is likely to present a buying opportunity within the prevailing uptrend,” he said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.