Indian stock market: How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week amid ongoing US-Iran war?

Indian stock market: The Indian stock market witnessed a highly volatile week, with the benchmark indices extending their losses as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions dampened investor sentiment. Banking stocks remained the biggest laggards after mixed Q1 FY27 earnings, while a risk-off mood and a weakening rupee further limited buying interest.

Despite resilient domestic macroeconomic indicators and stock-specific opportunities emerging from the ongoing earnings season, higher energy prices and global uncertainties overshadowed these positives. As a result, the Sensex dropped 2.68% to end at 76,059.77, while the Nifty declined 2.33% to close at 23,767.45.

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Stock market outlook for next week According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, looking ahead, market direction is likely to remain closely tied to movements in crude oil prices and evolving global monetary policy expectations.

“While the US Fed’s policy decision, inflation data, and GDP growth numbers will be key determinants of the global interest rate outlook, investors will also closely track domestic IIP data to assess the underlying strength and resilience of economic activity. While the earnings momentum is expected to improve meaningfully only from H2FY27, that recovery now remains contingent on crude prices stabilising and tensions in West Asia easing. Until oil prices moderate and geopolitical risks subside, India’s market re-rating is likely to be gradual rather than sharp, reinforcing the case for staying invested and accumulating quality businesses rather than remaining on the sidelines,” said Nair.

Stock market trading strategy Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, believes that the market has entered a more challenging phase, with elevated crude oil prices, persistent geopolitical tensions, and continued FII selling likely to keep volatility elevated in the near term. While domestic macroeconomic fundamentals remain relatively resilient, global developments are expected to remain the primary drivers of market direction.

“Participants should maintain a selective approach and focus on companies demonstrating strong earnings momentum, healthy balance sheets, and resilient business outlooks. Auto, select pharma, industrials, quality NBFCs, and earnings-driven opportunities appear relatively better positioned, while caution is warranted in sectors facing margin pressure from higher energy costs,” Mishra said.

Given the uncertain global backdrop, disciplined risk management, prudent position sizing, and a stock-specific investment approach will remain critical until greater clarity emerges on geopolitical developments, crude oil prices, and the trajectory of global monetary policy, he said.

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Key technical levels to watch out for next week - Sensex On the Sensex outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, said that the index mirrored the broader weakness, giving up the prior week's gains and slipping back below the 77,000 mark, weighed down by the same combination of geopolitical and earnings-driven pressure seen across the market.

“From a technical perspective, the 76,300 zone now acts as immediate resistance. On the downside, the 75,800–75,700 zone is likely to offer immediate support; a break below could open the door towards 75,500–75,400. Overall, the near-term technical structure has turned negative, mirroring the reversal seen across Nifty and Bank Nifty this week,” he said.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Mishra of Religare Broking said that the index slipped below the lower band of its month-long consolidation range of 23,800–24,400 and tested the support of the rising trendline around the 23,600 mark before settling at 23,767.45.

"The index is now trading below all its key moving averages—20, 100, and 200 DEMA—indicating that the near-term bias has turned negative.

A decisive breach below the 23,600 support zone could accelerate the correction towards the previous swing low of 23,100. On the upside, the 24,000–24,100 region is expected to act as the first resistance, followed by a stronger hurdle around the 24,400 mark," he added.

Bank Nifty Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, Mishra further said that the index remained under significant pressure following disappointing earnings from key private sector banks. The index has slipped below its short-term moving averages, although its medium- term structure remains intact.

“Immediate support is placed in the 55,800–56,000 zone, which coincides with the rising trendline support. On the upside, any recovery is likely to face resistance around the 57,400 level. A sustained move above this zone would be required to restore positive momentum and open the door for a move towards the 58,800 mark,” Mishra said.