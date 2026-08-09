Indian stock market: How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week amid ongoing US-Iran war?

Indian stock market: Indian markets closed the week with moderate gains despite elevated volatility, as investors assessed the implementation of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for F&O stocks, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

For the week, the Sensex rose 0.52% to end at 78,499.17, while the Nifty gained 0.77% to settle at 24,570.65. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the midcap and smallcap indices advancing 0.81% and 2.61%, respectively, indicating continued stock-specific buying interest beyond large-cap stocks.

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Stock market outlook for next week According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, looking ahead, investors will closely monitor upcoming US labour market and inflation data for further clarity on the Fed's policy trajectory. Domestically, CPI and WPI inflation readings, along with credit growth trends, will provide important insights into India's growth-inflation dynamics.

“After an initially volatile start triggered by the rollout of the new F&O Closing Auction Session (CAS), markets regained stability as participants adapted to the revised framework. Sentiment improved meaningfully with the sharp decline in crude oil prices, which helped strengthen the macroeconomic outlook and supported expectations of easing inflationary pressures. Globally, softer labour market indicators reduced the likelihood of a near-term Fed rate hike, leading to a moderation in US bond yields and a weaker dollar. This, coupled with sustained safe-haven demand ahead of key US economic data releases, provided additional support to gold prices,” Nair said.

Stock market trading strategy Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, believes that investors are likely to remain cautious amid evolving geopolitical developments in West Asia and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

“Stock selection is expected to remain the dominant theme as the earnings season progresses. Investors should continue to focus on companies with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets, and improving relative strength. Maintaining disciplined position sizing and prudent risk management will remain essential, given the potential for heightened volatility arising from geopolitical developments, macroeconomic data releases, and earnings-related reactions,” said Mishra.

Key technical levels to watch out for next week - Sensex Sensex also remained constructive mirroring the broader market, closing the week comfortably above 78,000 mark. The 78,800–79,000 region remains the immediate resistance zone. A sustained breakout above this band could strengthen the recovery and open the way towards the 79,300–79,700 region.

On the Sensex outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, said, “On the downside, the 77,300–77,200 zone remains the immediate support area, followed by the 77,000 psychological level. Holding above these levels will be important to maintain the improving technical structure, while a decisive break below 77,000 could invite renewed selling pressure. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains constructive, with sustained buying above the immediate resistance zones required to confirm further upside.”

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Mishra of Religare Broking said that the Nifty remained volatile during the week but continued to hold above the crucial breakout zone of 24,350-24,500, indicating that the broader trend remains constructive despite intermittent profit booking.

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"A sustained hold above this zone should keep the bullish structure intact. However, a decisive breach below 24,350 could trigger further profit booking towards the 24,100 support zone.

On the upside, the 24,800-25,000 zone remains the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout above this range could extend the ongoing rally towards the 25,200 level," he said.

Bank Nifty Bank Nifty witnessed consolidation during the week amid selling in heavyweight financial stocks but continues to trade within a constructive medium-term structure.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, he added, “Immediate support is placed in the 56,500-57,100 zone, while major resistance is seen around 58,700. A sustained move above this hurdle could revive momentum and pave the way for an advance towards the 59,600 region.”