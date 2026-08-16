Indian stock market: How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week amid US-Iran war uncertainty?

Indian stock market: Indian equity markets closed lower during the week, ending a two-week winning run as rising crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. While first-quarter earnings remained largely resilient and select sectors continued to witness buying, the broader market struggled to maintain its upward momentum amid profit-booking at elevated levels and growing uncertainty over the U.S.–Iran standoff and developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

The Nifty remained largely range-bound through most of the week, indicating a cautious and selective approach among investors rather than broad-based risk-taking. Sustained gains remained elusive as geopolitical concerns overshadowed supportive domestic fundamentals, resulting in a weekly decline after two consecutive weeks of gains.

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For the week, the Sensex fell 0.62% to end at 78,009.25, while the Nifty declined 0.83% to close at 24,366. The broader market delivered a mixed performance, with the MidCap index rising 0.50%, whereas the SmallCap index slipped 0.66%.

Stock market outlook for next week According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, markets remained range-bound through the week amid elevated crude and persistent global uncertainty. While softer-than-expected U.S. labour market data initially supported expectations of a patient Fed, the subsequent rebound in crude shifted focus back to inflation risks and evolving geopolitical developments. Domestically, better-than-expected corporate earnings, stability in the rupee, moderation in the domestic 10-year bond yield and a gradual improvement in FII participation provided support to the domestic macro environment despite external headwinds.

"On the domestic front, the Nifty 50's strong Q1FY27 earnings performance comfortably exceeded market expectations. Earnings breadth remained healthy, with 33 constituents outperforming estimates, underscoring the strength of corporate earnings despite a challenging external backdrop and continuing to create opportunities for a bottom-up stock selection approach. During the week, the large-cap sentiments largely remained capped by Middle East tensions. However, the mid-cap index demonstrated strength and outperformed the benchmark, aided by better earnings visibility.

Sectorally, consumer durables and realty were among the notable gainers, supported by improving demand trends and domestic growth optimism, while PSU banks remained relatively buoyant on the back of healthy asset quality, attractive valuations and a favourable credit growth outlook. On the other hand, metals, automobiles and FMCG witnessed profit booking amid concerns over higher input costs. Looking ahead, investors will closely track crude, geopolitical developments, U.S. retail sales, FOMC minutes and Chinese economic data for further cues on global growth and the Fed's policy outlook," Nair said.

Stock market trading strategy Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, believes that the market will enter the coming week with a cautious outlook as elevated crude prices, geopolitical risks and global monetary policy expectations continue to influence sentiment. The trajectory of crude oil remains particularly important for India given its implications for inflation, the current account and the rupee.

Mishra recommends investors should maintain a stock-specific approach and favour companies with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and resilient margins. Fresh positions should be staggered rather than aggressively deployed, particularly in sectors vulnerable to higher energy costs.

“For traders, rotational opportunities across sectors are likely to remain important. Banking, particularly PSU banks, along with realty and defence, could outperform if market conditions stabilise. However, elevated volatility warrants disciplined position sizing, clearly defined stop-losses and prudent risk management,” Mishra added.

Key technical levels to watch out for next week - Sensex On the Sensex outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, said that Sensex mirrored the broader weakness and slipping back toward the psychologically important 78,000 mark. Immediate support is seen at 77,700–77,500, with a deeper pullback risking a test of 77,000. On the upside, 78,500–78,800 now stands as the immediate resistance, a level the index will need to reclaim to restore the improving technical structure seen earlier in the month.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst at Choice Broking, believes that the weekly candle indicates a corrective move after the recent recovery, with the index facing resistance near the 24,600–24,650 zone. However, Nifty continues to hold above the rising trendline support visible on the weekly chart, keeping the broader structure in a consolidation phase rather than indicating a decisive breakdown.

“On the upside, immediate resistance levels are placed at 24,600 and 24,800. A sustained breakout above this zone could bring fresh buying momentum and open the way for further upside. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 24,250 and 24,000. A decisive breakdown below 24,000 could weaken the prevailing structure and increase selling pressure. Considering the current technical setup, traders are advised to maintain a buy-on-dips approach near key supports while remaining cautious around the higher resistance zone,” he said.

Bank Nifty Meanwhile, on the Bank Nifty outlook, Tailor added that the index continued to hold above its key 50-week, 100-week and 200-week EMAs, indicating that the broader medium-term structure remains positive despite the recent consolidation. The index has been forming a base after the sharp recovery from lower levels, while the 50-week EMA continues to provide an important cushion on declines. The Weekly RSI stands at around 53, holding above the neutral 50 mark, suggesting that momentum remains moderately positive, although the index is yet to witness a decisive breakout on the upside.

“From a price-action perspective, the index faced rejection near the 58,000–58,300 zone but managed to recover from the week's low, reflecting buying interest at lower levels. The ongoing consolidation near the upper end of the recent range suggests that a sustained move above 58,250–58,700 could improve the momentum and open the way for further upside, while a break below the key support zone may lead to renewed profit booking,” he said.