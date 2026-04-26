Indian stock market: How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week amid US-Iran war uncertainty?

Indian stock market: The Indian equity markets paused after two straight weeks of robust gains. Although the week started on a positive note, trading remained mostly muted in the subsequent sessions.

In the final session, fresh worries over rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions dampened sentiment, prompting investors to stay cautious ahead of the weekend. As a result, the Nifty 50 closed the week in the red, slipping below the 23,900 level and recording a decline of 1.87% for the period.

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Stock market outlook for next week According to Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, Indian markets look set to open the week on a firmer footing on Monday, with Gift Nifty currently indicating a gap-up of around 180 points over Friday’s close. However, the positive signal remains tentative and could shift with evolving geopolitical developments over the weekend. Beneath the expected upbeat start, the broader market backdrop appears more fragile, with macro risks and event-driven triggers likely to shape the week’s trajectory.

“From a structural perspective, the market appears to be transitioning into a high-volatility consolidation phase. While positive opening cues suggest resilience, sustainability of any upside will depend on three key factors: stability in crude oil prices, clarity on geopolitical developments, and earnings delivery from index heavyweights,” Hariprasad said.

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Market trading strategy for next week Sensex On the Sensex outlook, Hariprasad said that the Sensex underperformed during the week, declining 1829 points or 2.33%, reflecting broad-based weakness across sectors.

“From a technical perspective, the index needs to reclaim the 77000 level to signal any meaningful bullish reversal. This zone now acts as a critical resistance threshold. Further upside resistance is placed near 77500, where call OI concentration suggests supply pressure may re-emerge. On the downside, 76500 acts as an immediate support base. A breakdown below this level could open the path toward 76000, which is a key demand zone where buying interest may reappear,” he added.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook for next week, Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, the Nifty index opened the weekend session on a flat note, suggesting a lack of strong directional bias at the start. It subsequently moved higher to mark an weekly high of 24,601.70; however, the index failed to sustain at elevated levels and witnessed a sharp correction from the top.

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“On the upside, immediate resistance is placed at 24,000, followed by 24,150 and 24,350 levels. On the downside, support is seen at 23,800 and then at 23,700. A decisive break down below 23,500 could trigger further downside pressure. Given the current volatility, traders are advised to remain cautious and adhere to strict risk management practices,” Shah said.

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Bank Nifty On the Bank Nifty outlook, Shah added that the index opened the session on a flat note at 56,704.05, suggesting initial indecision among market participants. The index moved higher to register a weekly high of 57,456.30 but failed to sustain at elevated levels, witnessing a subsequent correction.

“From a momentum standpoint, the weekly RSI at 47.75 indicates neutral to slightly bearish momentum, suggesting a lack of strong directional strength. However, failure to reclaim higher levels may keep the index under short-term corrective pressure. Traders are advised to remain cautious and follow disciplined risk management while closely tracking key levels for the next directional move,” he said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.