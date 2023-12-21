Indian stock market: How big is the Covid risk for equities? Experts answer
The Covid-19 pandemic caused widespread uncertainty and panic in financial markets worldwide in 2020. Stock markets across the globe suffered strong losses as concerns over the pandemic and its potential economic impact grew.
Covid fear is back to haunt the markets. Equity benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex cracked over a per cent in the previous session on Wednesday, December 20.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message