Indian stock market: How's Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to move this week?

Indian stock market: Over the week, the Indian stock market experienced a sharp correction, with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 recording steep losses amid rising geopolitical tensions and a spike in energy prices.

The conflict in West Asia escalated after Ali Khamenei indicated that the Strait of Hormuz should remain closed, heightening concerns over potential disruptions to crude oil and LNG supplies.

This development weakened risk sentiment, further pressured by a depreciating rupee and continued foreign fund outflows. As a result, the Sensex dropped 4,354.98 points, or 5.52%, to end at 74,563.92, while the Nifty 50 declined 1,299.35 points, or 5.31%, to close at 23,151.10, marking one of the sharpest weekly declines in recent years.

Stock market outlook for next week Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, believes that market direction is likely to remain dominated by the Israel and US conflict with Iran and crude trends, given their knock-on effects on inflation, corporate margins, the current account, and RBI policy space. A firm dollar and higher US yields may keep FIIs selective and volatility elevated.

“Selective value opportunities should persist in fundamentally resilient and domestically anchored themes, while energy‑sensitive pockets may stay pressured if oil remains elevated. With buying support from domestic institutions and retail investors turning cautious, a sustained recovery will likely require clear signs of geopolitical de‑escalation, stabilisation in crude, and improved clarity on LPG availability and sector‑specific demand,” Nair added.

Stock market trading strategy for next week According to Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking, given the heightened geopolitical risks, the sustained surge in crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows, investors should adopt a cautious and disciplined approach in the near term.

Mishra further noted that the market direction is likely to remain closely linked to developments in global energy markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

“Participants may consider maintaining a defensive stance with selective exposure to sectors demonstrating relative resilience, such as pharma and energy, while avoiding aggressive leverage in the current volatile environment. Traders should prioritise risk management, adhere to strict stop- loss levels and avoid averaging loss-making positions until clearer signs of stability emerge in the markets,” Mishra said.

Key technical levels to watch out next week - Sensex On the Sensex outlook, Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, said that the index has also remained under pressure in line with the broader market weakness and is currently testing important support levels in the 74,500–74,000 zone.

“On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 75,600, where selling pressure has recently emerged. While selective participation from heavyweight stocks may provide intermittent support to the index, the broader market structure continues to remain cautious amid ongoing global uncertainties. The near-term outlook for Sensex remains weak with a negative bias, with investors likely to prefer selective accumulation on declines rather than aggressive positioning in the current environment,” said Ponmudi.

Nifty 50 Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50 outlook, Mishra said that the index declined sharply for the third consecutive week and settled near the weekly lows at 23,151.10, indicating significant deterioration in the near-term technical structure.

“Immediate support is placed around the 22,900 level, and a breach of this zone could extend the decline toward 22,500, followed by a major support near 22,000. On the upside, the 23,800–24,300 range is likely to act as a strong resistance zone, and a sustained move above this band would be required to stabilise market sentiment,” he added.

Bank Nifty The banking index also witnessed heavy selling pressure and closed at 53,757.85. Mishra further noted that immediate support is seen around the 53,500 zone, followed by the next support at 52,300 and a major base near 51,000, based on derivatives positioning.

“On the upside, resistance is placed around 55,700 as the first hurdle, with a stronger resistance near the 57,500 zone. A sustained recovery above these levels would be required to signal any meaningful reversal in momentum,” he opined.