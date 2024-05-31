Indian stock market likely to see $2 billion worth inflows on MSCI Index rebalancing today
MSCI Global Standard Index additions include PB Fintech, Sundaram Finance, NHPC, Phoenix Mills, Indus Towers, Bosch, Jindal Stainless, Solar Industries, Torrent Power, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, Canara Bank and Thermax in the MSCI Global Standard Index.
Indian stock market is expected to see inflows worth more than $2 billion on Friday in FII passive flows following the adjustments to the MSCI Global Standard Index and MSCI India Smallcap Index.
