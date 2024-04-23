Indian stock market likely to see profit booking after Lok Sabha elections 2024, says Bernstein
Indian stock market started the year 2024 at record valuations, particularly in the small and mid-cap space. After continuing the run in January, February and March seemed to return some normalcy to the valuations, but this month has picked up again, with small caps up 4% and mid-caps 2%.
The Indian stock market is likely to see profit-booking after the Lok Sabha elections and the results will be the trigger, said brokerage firm Bernstein. It believes a pre-election euphoria is building up, where the previously set expectations of continuity of power are further augmented by the ruling party coalition possibly winning over 400 seats.
