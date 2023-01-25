Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Indian stock market looking nervous ahead of Budget: Analyst
Back

Indian stock market tumbled on the monthly derivative expiry day, dragged down by Adani group stocks and a selloff in banking stocks. The Sensex fell nearly 900 points at day's low while Bank Nifty index tanked over 2%. In noon trade, the Nifty 50 index was down 1.15% at 17,911 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.12% to 60,295.55.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said Indian markets also look nervous ahead of presentation of Union Budget, due on February 1. 

“Indian markets experienced a sharp fall on January F&O expiry day. There is no trigger, but the market is looking nervous ahead of the Union budget," he said.

“The market is following last year's pattern because, in 2022, the Nifty saw a doji candle (which indicates a range-bound move) in the second and third weeks of January, followed by a sharp fall in the final week of January. However, that sell-off was a buying opportunity because then we saw a sharp post-budget rally," he added.

Technically, Santosh Meena said, Nifty is near the critical support level of 17800, and if it falls below this, then 17625 and 17425 are the next support levels. “On the upside, 18200 is a critical hurdle; above this, we can expect a rally toward 18500 and 18650 levels," he said. 

Stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies fell between 3% and 7% after Hindenburg, a well-known U.S. short-seller, said key listed companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani had "substantial debt", which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".

The flagship Adani Enterprises fell about 3%, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone sank more than 6%. Both were among the top three losers on the benchmark Nifty index.

Adani-owned cement firms ACC and Ambuja Cements fell 6.2% and 6.9%, respectively.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Indian markets will be shut for a local holiday on Thursday, meaning January series derivatives expiry will be on Wednesday.

 

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout