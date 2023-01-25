Indian stock market looking nervous ahead of Budget: Analyst2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM IST
- Nifty is near the critical support level of 17800, and if it falls below this, then 17625 and 17425 are the next support levels: Analyst
Indian stock market tumbled on the monthly derivative expiry day, dragged down by Adani group stocks and a selloff in banking stocks. The Sensex fell nearly 900 points at day's low while Bank Nifty index tanked over 2%. In noon trade, the Nifty 50 index was down 1.15% at 17,911 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.12% to 60,295.55.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×