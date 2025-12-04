Mint Market
Subscribe

Indian stock market poised for a rebound in 2026; slowdown in global growth biggest risk for India: Ridham Desai

Ridham Desai of Morgan Stanley India forecasts a potential rebound for the Indian stock market in 2026, driven by strong macro factors and earnings growth. However, he warns that a global slowdown remains the biggest risk. 

Nishant Kumar
Published4 Dec 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Advertisement
Ridham Desai, managing director, Morgan Stanley
Ridham Desai, managing director, Morgan Stanley

The year 2026 could be an exciting year for the Indian stock market because of strong macro, healthy earnings growth, and comfortable valuations, according to Ridham Desai, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley India.

Advertisement

Interacting at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Desai underscored that the past 12 months have been difficult for the domestic market, even as the global stock market enjoyed a strong bull run.

India's underperformance over the last 12 months was primarily due to a mid-cycle growth slowdown beginning last September, high relative valuations versus emerging markets, and global AI trade.

All this is turning now, Desai noted.

"Growth has already begun to turn. Valuations of the Indian stock market have also corrected meaningfully. Much of the global AI trade seems priced in, and at the margin, it should now attract less capital. That means less of a headwind for India," said Desai.

Desai expects nominal growth, a critical factor that determines earnings growth, to enter double digits in 2026, driving a strong earnings recovery.

Advertisement

"India may well become the world’s fastest-growing earnings market," said Desai.

AI-play: Not in bubble territory

Discussing the growing chatter about a bubble in AI, Desai said he does not yet see a bubble.

"With respect to the AI and so-called bubble, I'm not an expert on this, but I don't see this as a bubble as yet. Everybody is warning us it's a bubble. Just going by my experience with markets spanning 35 years, when everybody's calling it a bubble, it usually has more legs to go than we all think," said Desai.

Also Read | AI and the bubble risk: How to win without the burn

He, however, added that if AI gets into a bubble and it crashes, it will pull down stock prices everywhere in the world.

India may still outperform handsomely since it is a low beta market, but it'll be hard to contain the downside in absolute terms. In that situation, the Nifty 50 will probably head towards a bear case rather than towards a base level case, said Desai.

Advertisement
Also Read | Rupee@90! DIIs buy, FPIs sell — Uday Kotak answers who is the smarter investor

Global growth slowdown a key risk

Desai believes the biggest risk for equity markets is a slowdown in global growth. The major economies of the world, including the US, Europe, Japan, and China, have seen unprecedented stimulus to counter the impact of US tariffs, so the downside to global growth appears limited.

However, a failure of this global policy support, either because the stimulus is insufficient or due to an unforeseen global shock such as war, will be the biggest risk for India, said Desai.

Discussing US tariffs on Indian goods, Desai stated that the goods affected by these tariffs constitute approximately 1.2% of India’s GDP. Even if fully impacted, the drag would be 30–40 basis points, which is not catastrophic. But removing the overhang would help sentiment.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndian stock market poised for a rebound in 2026; slowdown in global growth biggest risk for India: Ridham Desai
Read Next Story