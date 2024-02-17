Indian stock market: Multibagger chemical stock declares ₹290 crore fundraise via issuance of fresh warrants, equities
Multibagger stock aims to raise to the tune of ₹145 crore via issuance of 42,00,600 warrants while an additional ₹145 crore is aimed via issuane of 39,02,000 fresh equities
Indian stock market: Fineotex Chemical shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This chemical stock has risen from around ₹36 apiece to ₹442 per share level, logging over 1100 percent rise in this time. However, the multibagger stock still possesses some upside potential During Friday deals, the multibagger stock climbed to a new lifetime height of ₹449.95 apiece on NSE.
