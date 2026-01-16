Pulse of the Street: Markets on mute amid mixed Q3 earnings
Summary
Markets stayed muted through the week as investors digested mixed early Q3 earnings with little directional clarity. Select heavyweights outperformed, but fragile sentiment and foreign flows kept India lagging emerging market peers.
Indian stock markets wrapped up the week largely flat as investors parsed the first batch of December-quarter earnings, finding no clear cues to take fresh positions in the week ahead.
