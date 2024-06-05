Nifty 50 continues its wild swings; how should investors play this volatility?
The Nifty 50 witnessed significant fluctuations due to investors reacting to the 2024 Lok Sabha election trends. Experts foresee minimal impact on the macroeconomic landscape post-election, advising investors to focus on quality stocks and maintain a long-term perspective.
Over the last three sessions, the Indian stock market benchmark, Nifty 50, has experienced significant fluctuations as investors engaged in hectic buying and panic selling in response to emerging trends about the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
